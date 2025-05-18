Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 Prediction: Is OKC laying too many points?

The 2025 NBA Western Conference Semifinals reach a thrilling conclusion as the Denver Nuggets face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7. Tip-off is set for Sunday, May 18, at 3:30 PM ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 8.5-point home favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 214.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

This series has been a showcase of elite talent and competitive basketball. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, secured a 3-2 series lead before the Nuggets forced a Game 7 with a 119–107 victory in Game 6. Nikola Jokić delivered a standout performance with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Jamal Murray contributed 21 points and 6 assists. Christian Braun and Julian Strawther also made significant impacts off the bench.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets: Forward Aaron Gordon is questionable for Game 7 due to a hamstring injury sustained in Game 6. His status will be a game-time decision.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Guard Alex Caruso is out with an illness.

Key Matchups

Nikola Jokić vs. Thunder Defense: Jokić has been dominant throughout the series, averaging over 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in elimination games—a feat matched only by LeBron James.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Leadership: Gilgeous-Alexander has consistently led the Thunder, including a 32-point performance in Game 6.

Bench Contributions: The performance of role players like Christian Braun and Julian Strawther for Denver, and the Thunder’s bench depth, could be pivotal in this decisive game.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 NBA Prediction:

s of now, the Thunder are slight favorites at home, with odds reflecting their strong regular-season performance and home-court advantage. However, the Nuggets’ experience in high-pressure games and Jokić’s exceptional play make this matchup highly competitive.

In a closely contested Game 7, the Thunder’s home-court advantage and defensive prowess give them the edge. Expect a tight game with the Thunder narrowly advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +8.5