Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: Will Golden State remain a covering machine?

The NBA in-season tournament will continue at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center for Tuesday night’s Mavericks vs. Warriors matchup. Will Golden State remain a covering machine? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Mavericks (+2.5) at Golden State Warriors (-2.5); o/u 234.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Mavericks vs. Warriors Public Betting: bettors Leaning towards Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic listed as probable for Tuesday

Luka Doncic (left groin strain) is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game against the Warriors. Doncic hasn’t missed a game yet this season and has played at least 40 minutes in three of their last four games. He’ll continue to manage this groin issue, but managers shouldn’t fear him sitting out. Luka should continue to put up gaudy numbers no matter who he is matched up against.

Curry scores game-high 36 points vs. Thunder

Stephen Curry shot 13-of-23 form the field and 3-of-4 from the foul line in Sunday’s win over the Thunder, tallying 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block, and seven 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

Two days after the Warriors were boat-raced by the undefeated Cavaliers, they rebounded with a win over Oklahoma City. To no one’s surprise, Curry played a starring role in the win, pumping in a game-high 36 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. A player many fantasy managers targeted at the Round 1/2 turn in standard league drafts, he’s providing top 10 per-game value through the first three weeks of the season. Golden State plays two games in Week 2, one of two teams that can make that claim.

Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take Golden State. The Warriors are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, covering in six of their last seven games. The only time they failed to cover was against the Cavs on November 8 and Cleveland has been the top team in the league right now.

Dallas, meanwhile, has been inconsistent. The Mavs pushed as a 2-point underdog at Denver and lost outright to the Suns as a 2.5-point home favorite. They covered as a 10-point favorite against the Bulls in Dallas. That said, they lost outright to the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite. While Dallas has won three straight games against Golden State, I’m going to take the better, most consistent Warriors tonight.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -2.5