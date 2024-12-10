Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction: Will Underdog Mavs cover in NBA Cup Quarterfinals?

The NBA Cup Quarterfinals continues on Tuesday night when the Thunder host the Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. With Oklahoma City laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 231, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Mavericks vs. Thunder matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Mavericks vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors Favor Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavickers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Doncic records another triple-double

Luka Doncic shot 9-of-20 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in Saturday’s 125-118 win over Toronto, finishing with 30 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and six 3-pointers. Doncic has recorded triple-doubles in consecutive games, with Saturday’s stat line including four steals. The Mavericks point guard has hit that number three times this season, including twice in his last three outings. Doncic has provided top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, ranking a few spots higher in the former. The Mavericks are off until Tuesday when they visit Oklahoma City in an NBA Cup quarterfinal.

SGA pours in 31 against Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished Saturday’s 119-109 win over New Orleans with 31 points (10-of-18 FGs, 10-of-12 FTs), two rebounds, four assists, and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes. While this wasn’t SGA’s cleanest night regarding ball control, as the assists and turnovers were equal (four each), he still shot over 50% from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 points or more in 11 of his 23 appearances this season and ranks among the best players in fantasy basketball, regardless of league size or format. Oklahoma City is off until its Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup with Dallas on Tuesday.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Oklahoma City is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Oklahoma City is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Mavericks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take Dallas. The Mavericks are hot. They’ve won nine out of their last 10 games straight up and are 8-2 against the number over that span. They needed one more bucket to cover at Toronto in a 125-118 win three nights ago, but that was the first time the Mavs failed to cover in six consecutive games.

Granted, the Thunder are on a three-game ATS win streak, but I have no problem taking points with a red-hot team.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: Dallas Mavericks +4