Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Raptors: Back the Over

    Paul ElliotBy
    Lakers vs. Raptors

    The Raptors will host the Lakers at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Lakers are listed as 9.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 230.5 points, what is the smart bet from Toronto? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Raptors prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    509 LA Lakers (-9.5) at 510 Toronto Raptors (+9.5); o/u 230.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, November 1, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    Lakers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

    The Lakers dropped to 3-2 losing to the Cavs 134-110. Anthony Davis had a nice game, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Los Angeles looks to snap a two-game losing skid on Friday.

    Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

    The Raptors dropped to 1-4 losing to the Hornets by five-points on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett had a big game scoring 31 points and knocking down 4 three’s. The Raptors look to get back in the win column as they host the Lakers.

    Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction:

    Take the over. Toronto can’t stop anyone, they are coming off a game where they allowed 138 points to the Hornets and 125 points to Denver. The Lakers should be able do whatever they want offensively. On the other the Raptors have multiple guys that can score the ball. I think this game is a dead over.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 230.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com