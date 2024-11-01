Lakers vs. Raptors: Back the Over

The Raptors will host the Lakers at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Lakers are listed as 9.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 230.5 points, what is the smart bet from Toronto? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Raptors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 LA Lakers (-9.5) at 510 Toronto Raptors (+9.5); o/u 230.5

7:30 p.m. ET, November 1, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Lakers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers dropped to 3-2 losing to the Cavs 134-110. Anthony Davis had a nice game, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Los Angeles looks to snap a two-game losing skid on Friday.

Toronto Raptors DFS SPIN

The Raptors dropped to 1-4 losing to the Hornets by five-points on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett had a big game scoring 31 points and knocking down 4 three’s. The Raptors look to get back in the win column as they host the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction:

Take the over. Toronto can’t stop anyone, they are coming off a game where they allowed 138 points to the Hornets and 125 points to Denver. The Lakers should be able do whatever they want offensively. On the other the Raptors have multiple guys that can score the ball. I think this game is a dead over.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 230.5