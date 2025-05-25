Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 Prediction: Will New York pull off small upset?

The New York Knicks face a pivotal Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers today, Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT (7:00 PM CDT) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Trailing 0–2 in the best-of-seven series after two close losses at home, the Knicks must win on the road to keep their championship hopes alive. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pacers are 2-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 224 points.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

The Pacers have seized control of the series with two hard-fought victories. In Game 1, Indiana erased a 99.7% win probability late in the fourth quarter, capped by Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch performance. Game 2 saw Pascal Siakam explode for 39 points, while Haliburton contributed 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists, leading the Pacers to a 114–109 win. Despite Jalen Brunson’s 36-point, 11-assist effort, the Knicks fell short due to defensive lapses and turnovers.

Key Storylines

Mitchell Robinson’s Increased Role: Robinson’s performance in Game 2, with 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 29 minutes, has prompted the Knicks to consider inserting him into the starting lineup over Josh Hart. His size and rebounding could provide a better matchup against Indiana’s frontcourt.

Struggles of the Starting Five: The Knicks’ starting lineup has been underperforming, with a -29 net rating in the Eastern Conference Finals. Coach Tom Thibodeau is contemplating changes to address these issues.

Indiana’s Balanced Attack: The Pacers boast a deep roster, with Siakam and Haliburton leading the way. Their efficient offense and strong bench play have been key to their success.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Prediction:

The Knicks have shown resilience on the road, boasting a 5–1 playoff record away from home. With potential lineup adjustments and a sense of urgency, New York is poised to steal a game in Indianapolis. However, the Pacers’ depth and home-court advantage make them slight favorites.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +2