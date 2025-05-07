Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 Prediction: Is Boston laying too many points?

The Knicks and Celtics are set to clash in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, truTV, and MAX. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 10.5-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 211.5 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In a stunning Game 1, the Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat the Celtics 108–105 in overtime, seizing a 1-0 series lead and stealing home-court advantage. Jalen Brunson led the charge with a clutch second-half performance, while Mikal Bridges contributed a pivotal steal and three-pointer. Defensively, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were instrumental in containing Jayson Tatum. The Celtics struggled offensively, shooting just 35.1% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, despite attempting a record 60 three-pointers.

Boston’s bench depth took a hit in Game 1, with Sam Hauser exiting due to a right ankle sprain and Kristaps Porziņģis leaving early because of a non-COVID illness. Both players’ statuses for Game 2 remain uncertain.

Despite the Game 1 upset, the Celtics are substantial favorites for Game 2. Historically, Boston has been resilient following losses, boasting a 58-18 record in such situations since the 2022-23 season. However, the Knicks have demonstrated remarkable confidence and cohesion, attributes that have fueled their postseason success.

Keys to the Game

Boston’s Offensive Adjustments: The Celtics need to improve shot selection and execution, particularly from three-point range. Jrue Holiday’s playmaking will be crucial in orchestrating a more efficient offense.

Knicks’ Defensive Intensity: New York’s ability to maintain defensive pressure and capitalize on Boston’s mistakes will be vital. Continued contributions from role players like Bridges and Hart can make a significant difference.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Given Boston’s track record of bouncing back after losses and the likelihood of improved shooting efficiency, the Celtics are poised to even the series. However, the Knicks’ resilience suggests they will keep the game competitive.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +10.5