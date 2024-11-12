Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction: Will Philadelphia cover as Home Underdog?

The NBA Cup starts on Tuesday night and one of the matchups will pit the Knicks vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. With the Knicks laying three points as a road favorite and the total is sitting at 212.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at Wells Fargo Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (-3) at Philadelphia 76ers (+3); o/u 212.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with NY

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Towns finishes with 30 points vs. Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns finished Sunday’s loss to the Pacers with 30 points (11-of-20 FGs, 6-of-8 FTs), nine rebounds, one block, and two 3-pointers in 38 minutes. The Pacers torched Towns and the Knicks, but that didn’t keep him from producing another 30-point game. He’s scored 30 or more in three straight games and, offensively at least, looks more comfortable by the game. Many fantasy managers expected KAT to be a 2nd-round player after the trade, but he’s been even better, providing top-10 per-game value. He’ll look to continue the 30-point streak when the Knicks visit Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday, the first of four games during Week 4 for New York.

Embiid not listed on injury report

Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Knicks. Embiid’s three-game suspension is over, and now he’s healthy enough to make his season debut. This will be a situation worth monitoring, since he has been managing a left knee injury. His return should push Andre Drummond back to the bench, but we’ll see how many minutes Embiid plays before dropping his fill-in.

Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The 76ers have had a hell of a time at the window this season, posting a 2-7 ATS record. That said, it’s not as if the Knicks are playing great entering play tonight. They’re coming off a 132-121 loss to the Pacers in Indiana as a 3.5-point favorite. They’ve been favored in their last four games and have covered just once – a 116-94 victory over the Bucks. The Sixers have been miserable. That said, with both teams struggling, I’m going to take the points.

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +3