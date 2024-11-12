Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NBA Articles

    Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction: Will Philadelphia cover as Home Underdog?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Knicks vs. 76ers

    The NBA Cup starts on Tuesday night and one of the matchups will pit the Knicks vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. With the Knicks laying three points as a road favorite and the total is sitting at 212.5, what’s the smart bet tonight at Wells Fargo Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New York Knicks (-3) at Philadelphia 76ers (+3); o/u 212.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 12, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    Knicks vs. 76ers Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with NY

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Towns finishes with 30 points vs. Pacers

    Karl-Anthony Towns finished Sunday’s loss to the Pacers with 30 points (11-of-20 FGs, 6-of-8 FTs), nine rebounds, one block, and two 3-pointers in 38 minutes. The Pacers torched Towns and the Knicks, but that didn’t keep him from producing another 30-point game. He’s scored 30 or more in three straight games and, offensively at least, looks more comfortable by the game. Many fantasy managers expected KAT to be a 2nd-round player after the trade, but he’s been even better, providing top-10 per-game value. He’ll look to continue the 30-point streak when the Knicks visit Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday, the first of four games during Week 4 for New York.

    Embiid not listed on injury report

    Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Knicks. Embiid’s three-game suspension is over, and now he’s healthy enough to make his season debut. This will be a situation worth monitoring, since he has been managing a left knee injury. His return should push Andre Drummond back to the bench, but we’ll see how many minutes Embiid plays before dropping his fill-in.

    Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

    Take Philadelphia. The 76ers have had a hell of a time at the window this season, posting a 2-7 ATS record. That said, it’s not as if the Knicks are playing great entering play tonight. They’re coming off a 132-121 loss to the Pacers in Indiana as a 3.5-point favorite. They’ve been favored in their last four games and have covered just once – a 116-94 victory over the Bucks. The Sixers have been miserable. That said, with both teams struggling, I’m going to take the points.

    Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +3

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com