Hawks vs. Knicks: Back Atlanta

The Knicks will host the Hawks at 7:10p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Knicks are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 237 points, what is the smart bet from New York? Keep reading for our Hawks vs. Knicks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Atlanta Hawks (+8.0) at 532 New York Knicks (-8.0); o/u 237

7:10 p.m. ET, December 11, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Hawks vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Hawks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Hawks DFS SPIN

The Hawks dropped to Denver by 30 points on December 8th. Trae Young is expected to play on Wednesday for Atlanta, while Jalen Johnson is listed as questionable.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

The Knicks improved to 15-9, beating the Raptors by five points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are expected to play on Wednesday night.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction:

Take the Hawks. Atlanta has been playing very well, winning 6 of their last seven games before getting killed by Denver in their last game. New York is very good, but I like the way Atlanta is playing as of late, and I will take my chances that this is going to be a competitive game.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Hawks +8