Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction: Can Lakers stay unbeaten at home?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Wednesday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Grizzlies cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-5 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Memphis Grizzlies (+6.5) at 566 Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5); o/u 229.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip), shooting guard Desmond Bane (oblique), guard Cam Spencer (ankle), and forward GG Jackson II (foot) will all sit out Wednesday’s game against the Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Luke Kennard are candidates to see more floor time with Morant and Bane out of the lineup.

Memphis point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Wednesday’s contest. Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. is doubtful to play on Wednesday due to a lower leg injury. He averaged 10.0 points per game in 52 regular season appearances for Memphis last season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (groin), forward Christian Wood (knee), and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) will all sit out Wednesday’s home date with the Grizzlies. Hood-Schifino and Vanderbilt are the two players closest to making a return. Both players could be back in action sometime this week.

Los Angeles center Jaxson Hayes is questionable for Wednesday’s game with an ankle ailment. He’s averaging 6.3 points per game this year. Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell (illness) and power forward Anthony Davis (foot/eye) are both listed as probable to play on Wednesday. Davis leads the team in scoring with 31.2 points per game on the campaign.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 20-23 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Memphis is 24-31 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Los Angeles is 34-25 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 18-16 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers have been the best home team in the NBA through the first 10 games of the 2024-2025 campaign. Los Angeles is 5-0 straight up and 5-0 ATS as the home team this year. They are the only team in the NBA with an undefeated ATS record at home this season. And they haven’t simply been feasting on lesser competition. The Lakers have ATS and outright wins over the Timberwolves, Suns, Kings, and 76ers on their ledger this year. L.A.’s big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves are all averaging over 18 points per game this season. With the Grizzlies dealing with multiple key injuries (again), I think they’ll have trouble covering this game. I’m backing the Lakers at home on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -6.5