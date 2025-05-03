Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 Prediction: Which team will advance?

The 2025 NBA Playoffs deliver a high-stakes showdown tonight as the Clippers face the Nuggets in Game 7 of their fiercely contested first-round series. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Denver’s Ball Arena, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 3, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Nuggets are 1.5-point home favorites versus the Clippers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 208 points.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

Both teams concluded the regular season with identical 50-32 records, and their playoff series has been equally balanced. The Clippers forced a decisive Game 7 by securing a 111-105 victory in Game 6, highlighted by James Harden’s 28 points and Kawhi Leonard’s leadership. Denver’s Nikola Jokić contributed 25 points but faced challenges against LA’s defensive schemes.

Key Matchups

Nikola Jokić vs. Clippers’ Defense: Jokić is averaging a triple-double in the series, but LA’s defensive strategies, particularly by Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum, have been effective in limiting his impact.

Clippers’ Offensive Depth: Beyond Harden and Leonard, the Clippers have benefited from contributions by players like Norman Powell, who hit a crucial three-pointer in Game 6.

Trend: Recent Game 7s have seen road teams winning 8 out of the last 12, suggesting the Clippers could have an edge despite being the away team.

Historical Context

Both franchises have experienced mixed results in Game 7 scenarios. Jokić holds a 3-2 record in such games, while the Clippers have historically struggled in decisive matchups, including a notable collapse against Denver in the 2020 playoffs.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 NBA Prediction:

Given the Clippers’ recent momentum and defensive versatility, they appear poised to edge out the Nuggets in a closely contested, low-scoring affair. Expect a game where every possession counts, and the stars must shine to lead their teams to victory.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS +1.5