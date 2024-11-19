Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: Will Cleveland cover as underdog?

The in-season tournament continues in the NBA with Tuesday night’s Cavaliers vs. Celtics matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Cavs cover as a 5.5-point road underdog? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5) at Boston Celtics (-5.5); o/u 236

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mitchell not listed on the injury report

Donovan Mitchell is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s showdown in Boston. Mitchell got a rest night in their win over Charlotte, which means that he’ll have three days of rest entering their matchup with the defending champs. They’ll put their perfect record on the line in a tough road matchup, but Mitchell’s fresh legs should help their odds of extending their win streak. Ty Jerome will return to playing a reserve role.

Tatum scores 24 points in overtime win

Jayson Tatum shot 7-of-19 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line in Saturday’s overtime win over Toronto, scoring 24 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists, and five 3-pointers in 42 minutes. Tatum didn’t have his most accurate night from the field but made the game’s biggest shot. JT’s 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji went down as time expired in overtime, giving Boston the win. While Tatum has shot 37% or less in three of his last four games, he’s still shooting 44.0% over the previous two weeks while providing top-10 fantasy value. The Celtics play three games in Week 5, beginning with the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. Why wouldn’t we back the 15-0 Cavaliers? Not only are they unbeaten straight up, but they’re 11-4 against the spread. And now they’re an underdog? Granted, the Celtics are the defending champs and they’ve won 11 out of their 14 games to start the season. This won’t be easy. That said, Boston is 7-7 against the number. They haven’t covered in three of their last four meetings with Cleveland. Give me the points.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers +5.5