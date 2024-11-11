Close Menu

    Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction: Will Cleveland cover as 7.5-point road favorite?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Cavaliers vs. Bulls

    The Cavaliers will look to continue their strong play when they visit the Bulls on Monday night in Chicago. With the home team catching 7.5 points and the total sitting at 237, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5) at Chicago Bulls (+7.5); o/u 237

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 11, 2024

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Cavaliers vs. Bulls Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Mitchell scores 22 points in win over Brooklyn

    Donovan Mitchell played 34 minutes in Saturday’s win over Brooklyn, accumulating 22 points (5-of-12 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and four 3-pointers.

    After shooting 50% or better from the field in four of Cleveland’s five games in October, Mitchell’s accuracy has been somewhat volatile in November. He’s shot 50% or better in two of six games, which is likely why he’s ranked just outside the top-50 in per-game value. There’s nothing for fantasy managers to panic over, but there was hope during the preseason that Mitchell would challenge first-round value. There’s still time to do that, but the shooting consistency of October needs to return.

    Ball ruled out for Monday due to wrist sprain

    Lonzo Ball (right wrist sprain) is out for Monday’s game against the Cavaliers. Injured in late October, Ball is approaching two weeks on the sideline. His continued absence means Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu won’t have to worry about losing minutes to another guard in the rotation. Ball should not be rostered in fantasy leagues.

    Cavaliers vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. The Cavaliers are a perfect 11-0 on the season and 9-2 against the spread. They’re a perfect 6-0 at home and 5-0 on the road. They’ve been a buzz saw in the NBA to start the season. These two teams met four times last season and Cleveland won three out of the four contests. While they only covered in half of those games, I’m confident they’ll continue their strong play tonight. The Bulls have only covered once in their last five contests.

    Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -7.5

