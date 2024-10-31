Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Will Memphis cover despite return of Greek Freak?

Will Memphis cover as a 5-point home underdog in Thursday night’s Bucks vs. Grizzlies matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-5) at Memphis Grizzlies (+5); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 31, 2024

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Public Betting: Bettors backing Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Greek Freak to play vs. Grizzlies

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinitis) is listed as probable to play against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Giannis will likely continue to be listed on the injury report as he manages this knee issue, but it shouldn’t worry managers. He was able to play in both legs of a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, so it’s just worth monitoring, not stressing over. As long as it doesn’t get worse, Antetokounmpo will continue to be available and dominate when out on the court.

Morant finishes with 14 points in return to lineup

Ja Morant returned to the lineup on Wednesday and finished with 14 points (5-of-16 FGs), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one triple and five turnovers against Brooklyn. After missing their last game with a thigh injury, Morant was back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game. Unfortunately, injury issues continued to plague Memphis as both Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart were forced to exit early.

Morant wasn’t efficient in this game, but he was nearly able to recorded a triple-double, and he has finished with at least 10 assists in three of his four apperances this season. Morant missed most of last season, so it may take him a few games to get back to the player that we know he can be. He has also yet to play 30 minutes in a game, so the numbers should go up when he is seeing the minutes of a typical superstar.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

Take Memphis. The Grizzlies have covered in eight out of their last 10 games against the Bucks. Now, typically they’re getting more than five points. Still, they’ve won five consecutive games versus Milwaukee outright. In two of those matchups, the Grizzlies were double-digit dogs and still won outright. Even with the Greek Freak returning tonight, it’s worth taking the points with the Grizzlies.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES +5