Bucks vs. Celtics: Back Boston Early

The Celtics will host the Bucks at 7:40p.m. ET on Friday night. The Celtics are listed as 8.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 226.5 points, what is the smart bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Milwaukee Bucks (+8.5) at 554 Boston Celtics (-8.5); o/u 226.5

7:40 p.m. ET, December 6, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Bucks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

The Bucks dropped to 11-10 losing to the Hawks by a score of 119-104 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in Friday’s contest.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

The Celtics improved to 18-4 defeating the Pistons 130-120 on December 4th. Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for the Celtics.

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction:

Take the Celtics in the 1st half. Boston continues to jump on teams early, especially at home. They tend to take their foot off the gas a bit in the second half once they have a comfortable lead. Tatum is back for a big game against the Bucks they will be fully focused in the first 24 minutes of this one. Lay the number with Boston early.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -5 1H

