Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction: Can Philly cover while shorthanded?

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Philly to face the 76ers on ESPN on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks went 49-33 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 38-49-1 ATS last season.

The Philadelphia 76ers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 51-38 ATS last season.

Bucks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 512 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5); o/u 223.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play on Wednesday with right patella tendinitis. Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee’s best player and averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game last season.

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton won’t play on Wednesday as he deals with an ankle injury. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest in 55 regular season games last season. Veteran forward Taurean Prince will likely start in Middleton’s place on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Newly acquired 76ers forward Paul George will sit out Wednesday’s home opener due to a knee injury. George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee) will sit out Wednesday’s contest and will likely be out for multiple games to start the season. The former MVP averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per contest in 39 games of regular season action last season.

Bucks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Philadelphia.

Milwaukee is 29-25-3 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia is 8-9 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia is 64-69-3 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Bucks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The injury report looms large over this game. Philadelphia will be missing two of their three best players in Joel Embiid and Paul George. The Sixers will likely start Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond in place of George and Embiid respectively. That’s quite the drop-off. Instead of two of the best 15 players in the league, Philly will have to start two veteran role players who are both age 31 or older. Milwaukee will be missing a key contributor as well.

The Bucks won’t have Khris Middleton available for this game. Middleton’s performance has been dipping for the past few years. The former Piston hasn’t averaged 20 points per game since the 2021-2022 season, and he hasn’t played in 70 regular season games since the 2018-2019 season.

Milwaukee prepared for the possibility of Middleton missing games by signing Gary Trent Jr. and Tauren Prince in free agency. What’s more, the Bucks were 18-9 straight up without Khris Middleton last season. Conversely, the 76ers were 16-27 straight up without Joel Embiid last season. I think the Bucks will be just fine without one of their top players. I can’t say the same for the 76ers. I’m laying the points with the Bucks on the road in this one.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3.5