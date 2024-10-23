Bucks vs. 76ers: Are the Sixers a live home dog?

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Bucks at 7:40p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Bucks are listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the best bet from Philly? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 512 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.5); o/u 224

7:40 p.m. ET, October 23, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Bucks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

The Bucks will open the 2024/2025 regular season on the road. Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the opener with an ankle injury, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday’s contest.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

The 76ers will be short handed as they host the Bucks in the regular season opener. Joel Embiid and Paul George have both been ruled out with knee injuries. Expect Tyrese Maxey to carry majority of the load offensively for Philly.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction:

Take the Bucks. This line does not make much sense to me, which is typically not a good sign, but I will stay lay it with Milwaukee. Without George and Embiid in the lineup, I don’t see how Philly keeps pace with Milwaukee. Both players are great offensively, but it will also impact Philly on the defensive end. This line is just too short.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Bucks -3.5