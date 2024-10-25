76ers vs. Raptors Prediction: Can 76ers cover while shorthanded?

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on TSN. Can the Raptors cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Raptors betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 51-38 ATS last season.

The Toronto Raptors went 25-57 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 35-46-1 ATS last season.

76ers vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Philadelphia 76ers (-3.5) at 534 Toronto Raptors (+3.5); o/u 219.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 25, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: TSN

76ers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers forward Paul George and center Joel Embiid will both sit out Friday’s game in Toronto with knee injuries. Embiid has been ruled out for Friday’s game and Sunday’s road game against Indiana. George is apparently “progressing well” according to the team, but he’ll sit out Friday and Sunday as well. Andre Drummond and KJ Martin replaced Embiid and George in the starting lineup in the team’s season opener against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Philadelphia small forward Caleb Martin is probable to play on Friday despite dealing with a right calf contusion. Martin averaged 10.0 points per game for the Miami Heat last year.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors shooting guard Immanuel Quickley is doubtful to play on Friday due to a pelvis injury he suffered in the team’s game against Cleveland on Wednesday. He’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Davion Mitchell.

Toronto power forward Kelly Olynyk (back), small forward Bruce Brown (knee), and guard Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) will all miss Friday’s home date with the 76ers.

Raptors shooting guard RJ Barrett is listed as doubtful for Friday’s game. He is nursing a shoulder injury. Barrett averaged 20.2 points per game with the Knicks and Raptors last season. Ochai Agbaji will likely slide into the starting lineup with Barrett out of commission.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Toronto.

Philadelphia was 12-7 ATS as a road favorite last season.

Toronto was 5-18 ATS as a home underdog last season.

Toronto was 24-32 ATS after a loss last season.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Toronto ended last season in full-blown tank mode. From February 28th to the end of the regular season, the Raptors went 3-21 straight up. That span included losing streaks of 2, 4, and 15 games. The Raptors lost their first game this season at home to the Cavs by 30 points, and they will likely be missing 4 rotation players against the Sixers on Friday.

I know that Philadelphia won’t have two of their best players (Joel Embiid and Paul George) for this game, but they’ll still have Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre available on Friday. Additionally, the 76ers really need this game. They have some tough opponents coming up (Indiana, Memphis, Phoenix, both L.A. teams), so they can’t afford to lose Friday’s game against a lesser opponent, no matter who’s sitting out the contest. I think Philly earns their first win of the season by 4 points or more over Toronto on Friday night.

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -3.5