76ers vs. Clippers: Sixers a good bet?

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the 76ers at 10:10p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Clippers are listed as 1.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 216 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5) at 524 Los Angles (-1.5); o/u 216

10:10 p.m. ET, November 6, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

76ers vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

The 76ers dropped to 1-5 losing to the Suns by two points on Monday night. Paul George is expected to play on Wednesday against his former team.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

The Clippers improved to 3-4 beating the Spurs by 9 points on November 4th. Norman Powell led the way with 23 points on 7/15 from the floor. LA looks for their second consecutive victory.

76ers vs. Clippers Prediction:

Take the 76ers. I’m not high on the Clippers this year and I believe the wrong team is favored here. Philadelphia has gotten off to a rough start, but they will be just fine. Paul George will likely have a big game against his old team and Tyrese Maxey has been excellent. Give me Philadelphia on the money line.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: 76ers +100

