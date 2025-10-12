BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
South Point 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (Vegas)

byMichael Cash
October 12, 2025
The South Point 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As the first race of the Round of 8, everything is on the line—win and you punch your ticket to the Championship 4. Our South Point 400 picks weigh current odds, playoff momentum, and intermediate form to deliver a winner, a top-3 play, a manufacturer lean, a longshot, and a matchup call. Expect aggressive tactics from contenders needing to break through.

South Point 400 Picks & Race Snapshot

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 — 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
  • TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Track/Distance: 1.5-mile oval · 267 laps / 400.5 miles

South Point 400 Odds: Current Outrights

Top favorites with current odds (Bovada):

  • Kyle Larson — +400
  • Christopher Bell — +500
  • Denny Hamlin — +550
  • Ryan Blaney — +750
  • William Byron — +700
  • Chase Elliott — +700

Also available: Manufacturer H2H and matchup markets (e.g. Bell vs Larson, etc.).

South Point 400 Betting Storylines

  • High stakes in Round of 8: A win locks into Phoenix; desperation plays expected.
  • Intermediate savants vs qualifiers: Larson/Byron have race speed; Bell/Hamlin bring qualifying upside.
  • Clean-air reign: Pit sequence errors will be magnified; staying ahead after stops is critical.
  • Pole winner: The 2025 pole went to Tyler Reddick via qualifying metric. Sources confirm that Reddick starts first. (He didn’t qualify top lap physically; the metric placed him on pole in the Round of 8 format.)

Expert South Point 400 Picks & Best Bets

  • Winner (Outright): Kyle Larson — proven Vegas résumé, elite intermediate execution, and strong late-race pace make him the safest anchor in this field.
  • Top-3 Finisher: Christopher Bell — if he qualifies near the front, his combination of short-run punch plus long-run retention gives him podium upside.
  • Manufacturer to Win: Chevrolet — Hendrick’s depth across multiple cars (Larson, Byron, Elliot) gives them a portfolio edge over Toyota/JGR.
  • Longshot (sprinkle): Brad Keselowski — price offers flexibility; in clean cycles and off-sequence pitting, his experience can shine.
  • Driver H2H Matchup: Bell over Larson — On pure odds the matchup may favor Larson in raw speed, but Bell’s qualifying strength and clean-air adaptability make him the safer path in the head-to-head.

