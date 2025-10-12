South Point 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (Vegas)

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
South Point 400 Picks & Race Snapshot
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 — 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV
- TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Track/Distance: 1.5-mile oval · 267 laps / 400.5 miles
South Point 400 Odds: Current Outrights
Top favorites with current odds (Bovada):
- Kyle Larson — +400
- Christopher Bell — +500
- Denny Hamlin — +550
- Ryan Blaney — +750
- William Byron — +700
- Chase Elliott — +700
Also available: Manufacturer H2H and matchup markets (e.g. Bell vs Larson, etc.).
South Point 400 Betting Storylines
- High stakes in Round of 8: A win locks into Phoenix; desperation plays expected.
- Intermediate savants vs qualifiers: Larson/Byron have race speed; Bell/Hamlin bring qualifying upside.
- Clean-air reign: Pit sequence errors will be magnified; staying ahead after stops is critical.
- Pole winner: The 2025 pole went to Tyler Reddick via qualifying metric. Sources confirm that Reddick starts first. (He didn’t qualify top lap physically; the metric placed him on pole in the Round of 8 format.)
Expert South Point 400 Picks & Best Bets
- Winner (Outright): Kyle Larson — proven Vegas résumé, elite intermediate execution, and strong late-race pace make him the safest anchor in this field.
- Top-3 Finisher: Christopher Bell — if he qualifies near the front, his combination of short-run punch plus long-run retention gives him podium upside.
- Manufacturer to Win: Chevrolet — Hendrick’s depth across multiple cars (Larson, Byron, Elliot) gives them a portfolio edge over Toyota/JGR.
- Longshot (sprinkle): Brad Keselowski — price offers flexibility; in clean cycles and off-sequence pitting, his experience can shine.
- Driver H2H Matchup: Bell over Larson — On pure odds the matchup may favor Larson in raw speed, but Bell’s qualifying strength and clean-air adaptability make him the safer path in the head-to-head.
