South Point 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (Vegas)

South Point 400 Picks & Race Snapshot Date: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 — 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 — Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track/Distance: 1.5-mile oval · 267 laps / 400.5 miles

South Point 400 Odds: Current Outrights Top favorites with current odds (Bovada): Kyle Larson — +400

Christopher Bell — +500

Denny Hamlin — +550

Ryan Blaney — +750

William Byron — +700

Chase Elliott — +700 Also available: Manufacturer H2H and matchup markets (e.g. Bell vs Larson, etc.).

South Point 400 Betting Storylines High stakes in Round of 8: A win locks into Phoenix; desperation plays expected.

A win locks into Phoenix; desperation plays expected. Intermediate savants vs qualifiers: Larson/Byron have race speed; Bell/Hamlin bring qualifying upside.

Larson/Byron have race speed; Bell/Hamlin bring qualifying upside. Clean-air reign: Pit sequence errors will be magnified; staying ahead after stops is critical.

Pit sequence errors will be magnified; staying ahead after stops is critical. Pole winner: The 2025 pole went to Tyler Reddick via qualifying metric. Sources confirm that Reddick starts first. (He didn’t qualify top lap physically; the metric placed him on pole in the Round of 8 format.)

Expert South Point 400 Picks & Best Bets Winner (Outright): Kyle Larson — proven Vegas résumé, elite intermediate execution, and strong late-race pace make him the safest anchor in this field.

— proven Vegas résumé, elite intermediate execution, and strong late-race pace make him the safest anchor in this field. Top-3 Finisher: Christopher Bell — if he qualifies near the front, his combination of short-run punch plus long-run retention gives him podium upside.

— if he qualifies near the front, his combination of short-run punch plus long-run retention gives him podium upside. Manufacturer to Win: Chevrolet — Hendrick’s depth across multiple cars (Larson, Byron, Elliot) gives them a portfolio edge over Toyota/JGR.

— Hendrick’s depth across multiple cars (Larson, Byron, Elliot) gives them a portfolio edge over Toyota/JGR. Longshot (sprinkle): Brad Keselowski — price offers flexibility; in clean cycles and off-sequence pitting, his experience can shine.

— price offers flexibility; in clean cycles and off-sequence pitting, his experience can shine. Driver H2H Matchup: Bell over Larson — On pure odds the matchup may favor Larson in raw speed, but Bell’s qualifying strength and clean-air adaptability make him the safer path in the head-to-head.

