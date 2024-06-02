NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Betting Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois on Sunday afternoon for the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter race. With Michael McDowell nabbing the pole position and Denny Hamlin listed as the favorite, what are the best betting options for today’s race?

Enjoy Illinois 300 Event Information

What: Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter

When: Sunday, June 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Watch: Fox Sports 1

Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter Betting Odds

Hamlin is the current favorite at +450 to win Sunday’s race, followed by Ryan Blaney at +500 and Christopher Bell at +800. Martin Truex Jr. is +850 to take the checkered flag, followed by Joey Logano at +900. Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and William Byron are all +1200, respectively, followed by McDowell and Kyle Larson at +1400, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Kyle Busch is +1800 to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 race on Sunday, followed by Austin Cindric at +2200. Ross Chastain is +2500, while Chris Buescher is +3000 and Bubba Wallace is +3500. Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are both +4000 to win today.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Busch (+1800)

Busch is still in search of his first win on the season, but he does have two top-5 finishes and five top-10s. With only two races at Gateway Motorsports Park, the sample size is small but Busch does have an average driver rating of 137.6. In those two races, he has one win, two top-5 finishes and two top-10s. If those trends hold, he’ll be in the mix for the checkered flag today in southern Illinois.

OPTION 2: Joey Logano (+900)

Remember that small sample size? Yeah, Logano is the other driver with a win at Gateway Motorsports Park. His other finish here? Third. So while he only has two races on this track, both resulted in Logano finishing in the top-5. Like Busch, Logano hasn’t had the best season to date. He currently sits 17th in the NASCAR Cup standings and is 177 points behind the leader, Denny Hamlin. That said, perhaps this track will offer the jumpstart he needs to get going in 2024.

OPTION 3: Kyle Larson (+1400)

It’s not often we’ll have an opportunity to take Larson at decent odds. Currently only six points behind Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup standings, Larson has two wins in 13 races this season, with six top-5 finishes and six top-10s. He too has two races on this track and he finished fourth and 12th, respectively. His average driver rating of 78.6 isn’t the best, but at least he’s already proven that he can get inside the top-5.

Continue the NASCAR discussion in our Spread Forum!