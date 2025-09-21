Mobil 1 301 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (NHMS)

The Mobil 1 301 is set for Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 (2:00 p.m. ET) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Our Mobil 1 301 picks cover current odds, key betting storylines, and best bets for the flat, technical “Magic Mile.” Use this preview with our NASCAR hub for ongoing coverage and odds movement updates on your Mobil 1 301 picks.

Join the conversation:

🐦 Follow on X ·

🌐 Follow on Bluesky

💰 Compare NASCAR race odds now — shop prices before placing your bet. 🏎️

Mobil 1 301 Picks & Race Snapshot Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. ET (green flag approx. 2:05)

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. ET (green flag approx. 2:05) Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track length / Distance: 1.058-mile oval · 301 laps (318.46 miles)

Mobil 1 301 Odds: Opening vs Current Opening lines vs. current outright prices for key contenders: Christopher Bell — Open: +350 → Current: +300 to +550

Ryan Blaney — Open: +700 → Current: +550 to +650

Denny Hamlin — Open: +600 → Current: +500 to +750

Kyle Larson — Open: +1000 → Current: +800 to +1000

Joey Logano — Open: +1600 → Current: +1200 to +1600 Note: Odds update frequently through race week; shop multiple books for best numbers.

Mobil 1 301 Betting Storylines Short-flat specialists: NHMS rewards brake control, corner entry discipline, and clean pit execution. Profiles like Bell, Blaney, and Hamlin tick those boxes.

NHMS rewards brake control, corner entry discipline, and clean pit execution. Profiles like Bell, Blaney, and Hamlin tick those boxes. Track position premium: Passing is tough; qualifying and restart craft often decide stage control and late-race leverage.

Passing is tough; qualifying and restart craft often decide stage control and late-race leverage. Weather edge: Dry, pleasant afternoon (low 70s°F, light wind). Stable track temps and modest fall-off favor track position over weather chaos.

Dry, pleasant afternoon (low 70s°F, light wind). Stable track temps and modest fall-off favor track position over weather chaos. Pit-road precision: Tight pit lane amplifies penalties; error-free stops are a real win condition at the Magic Mile.

Expert Mobil 1 301 Picks & Best Bets Outright: Christopher Bell — elite qualifying upside and long-run balance; clean air magnifies his edge in Stage 2/3.

Christopher Bell — elite qualifying upside and long-run balance; clean air magnifies his edge in Stage 2/3. Outright (value): Ryan Blaney — flatter fall-off curve on long runs; if he starts inside Row 3, outright + top-3 ladder makes sense.

Ryan Blaney — flatter fall-off curve on long runs; if he starts inside Row 3, outright + top-3 ladder makes sense. Top 5 Finish: Joey Logano — restart craft + pit-road discipline; New England comfort zone boosts ceiling in track-position races.

Joey Logano — restart craft + pit-road discipline; New England comfort zone boosts ceiling in track-position races. Long-shot Top 10: Josh Berry — improving pit cycles and short-flat fundamentals give sneaky median-lap speed.

Josh Berry — improving pit cycles and short-flat fundamentals give sneaky median-lap speed. Matchup: Byron over Elliott — steadier median-lap stability and cleaner pit-in/out trends on short-flats this season.

💵 Get the latest NASCAR odds & props here — shop around for best value. 🏁

Be first to key NASCAR insights & community chatter. Join the forum, grab your handle, and get our best picks by email. Join Forum

Register

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Our analysis remains independent.