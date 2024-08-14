Close Menu
    Yankees vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. White Sox

    Will Warren will oppose Davis Martin in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Chicago?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 New York Yankees (-235) at 972 Chicago White Sox (+205); o/u 9.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 14, 2024

    Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

    Yankees vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees improved to to 71-50 for the year after Tuesday’s victory. Juan Soto had a massive game going 3-4 at the plate with three home run’s. New York looks for the series victory on Wednesday.

    Chicago White Sox DFS SPIN

    The White Sox dropped to 29-92 on the season after Tuesday’s 4-1 loss. Luis Robert provided the only RBI of the game for Chicago in the bottom of the 8th inning. The White Sox’ offense will look to get back on track on Wednesday night.  

    Chicago is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Yankees are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Chicago.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the White Sox.  

    Yankees vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the White Sox’s Team Total Over. Will Warren is expected to make his second career start on Wednesday night after after struggling in his first outing. Warren has not been particularly great at the Triple-a level either with a 6.11 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 95 innings pitched. Although it is the White Sox, I believe they have a good chance of surpassing their team total over runs tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: White Sox TT OV 3.5

