Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of postseason contenders clash in Monday night’s Yankees vs. Royals matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET. With the Royals listed as home underdogs and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Kauffman Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 New York Yankees (-126) at 904 Kansas City Royals (+108); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals: Public Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge blasts 24th home run of season

Aaron Judge blasted his 24th home run of the season on Sunday night, helping to power the Yankees to victory over the visiting Dodgers. Judge connected on a titanic 434-foot (107.6 mph EV) solo shot off of Yohan Ramirez in the eighth inning, increasing the Bombers’ lead to 6-4. The 32-year-old superstar also smacked a run-scoring double in the third inning. He then singled and rode home on Trent Grisham’s three-run blast in the sixth. With his 3-for-4 night, Judge is now slashing an absurd .305/.436/.703 to go with a league-leading 24 homers, 59 RBI and five stolen bases.

Melendez hits game-tying home run in ninth

MJ Melendez hit a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth Sunday against the Royals. Melendez also had a two-run homer as part of a four-RBI game Friday. He’d seem to be in desperate need of the surge, though really, we’d argue that the Royals should have sent him down weeks ago. That’s not to say that he can’t turn things around in the majors — maybe he’s starting to do so — but he’s batting .165 and hasn’t had a multi-hit game since May 10.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Yankees’ last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 14 of Kansas City’s last 19 games

The total has gone OVER in 17 of NY Yankees’ last 24 games against Kansas City

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 11 games at home

Yankees vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 20-6 in their last 26 games overall, are 11-2 in their last 13 road matchups and are 20-5 in their last 25 league contests. On the other side, the Royals are just 3-11 in their last 14 games against the Yankees and are 4-10 in their last 14 meetings with New York at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -126