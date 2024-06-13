Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will New York complete its four-game sweep in Kansas City when the Yankees vs. Royals series concludes at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon? Or will the home team salvage one game in this series behind starter Alec Marsh today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 New York Yankees (-162) at 956 Kansas City Royals (+136); o/u 10.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love NY in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton now up to 17 homers on season

Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer against the Royals on Wednesday. Stanton took Daniel Lynch deep for a two-run shot in the fifth inning to extend the Yankees big lead over the Royals. He then knocked a base hit in the seventh and scored on a three-run blast by Gleyber Torres. It was Stanton’s second straight game with two hits and one homer. The 34-year-old slugger is slashing .233/.288/.491 with 17 homers and 40 RBI across 250 plate appearances.

Witty Jr. has three-hit night in loss

Bobby Witt Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBI against the Yankees on Wednesday. Witt Jr. extended his hit streak to 13 games with a double in the sixth inning to drive in the first run of the game for the Royals. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Salvador Perez. Witt Jr. drove in a second run with a single in the seventh before scoring on a bases loaded walk by Perez. The 23-year-old shortstop collected his third hit with an infield single in the ninth, ending his day slashing .326/.375/.563 with 11 homers, 58 runs scored, 50 RBI, and 19 steals across 307 plate appearances.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Kansas City’s last 13 games at home

Yankees are 15-0 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Royals are 3-14 SU in their last 17 games against NY Yankees

Yankees are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

Yankees vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 12-2 in their last 14 games overall, are 8-0 in their last eight road contests and are 23-5 in their last 28 league games overall. On the other side, the Royals are just 1-4 in their last five games, are 4-17 in their last 21 games against the Yankees and are 4-13 in their last 17 home meetings with the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -162