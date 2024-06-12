Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Yankees vs. Royals

    The Yankees vs. Royals series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 10.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Kansas City, MO?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 New York Yankees (-158) at 906 Kansas City Royals (+134); o/u 10.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Yankees vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love New York on Wednesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Judge hits another home run

    Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Royals. Judge got the Yankees on the board with a single in the first inning that scored Anthony Volpe from third, but his best hit of the night came on a 454-foot blast in the seventh inning that scored Juan Soto and increased the Yankees’ lead to 9-0. Judge’s 25th homer of the season currently leads the league, and he’s slashing an absurd .538/.667/1.192 with four homers and 14 RBI in June.

    Fermin hits home run in loss

    Freddy Fermin went 1-for-1 with a home run in Tuesday’s loss to the Royals. It was a tough night for the Royals, who were held to just five hits on the night. If not for a pinch-hit homer by Fermin in the eighth, the Royals would have been held without a run for the first time since April. Fermin now has two homers and 13 RBI in 38 games this season and can be left on the waiver wire at this time.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Kansas City’s last 12 games at home

    Yankees are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday

    Royals are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games against NY Yankees

    Yankees are 14-0 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

    Yankees vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are now 22-6 in their last 28 games overall, are 17-6 in their last 23 road matchups and are 22-5 in their last 27 meetings with a league opponent. On the other side, the Royals are just 6-21 in their last 27 games against the Yankees and have now dropped 16 out of their last 22 home meetings with the Bronx Bombers.

    Yankees vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -158

