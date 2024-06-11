Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Royals series continues on Tuesday night from Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 p.m. ET. With Marcus Stroman set to oppose Brady Singer in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value for bettors wanting action on tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 New York Yankees (-142) at 956 Kansas City Royals (+120); o/u 9.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Yankees vs. Royals: Bettors backing New York following win

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Verdugo collects two hits in win vs. Royals

Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals on Monday. Verdugo’s RBI was his 35th of the season. He’s hitting .265 with a .753 OPS on the year. Verdugo batted fourth with Aaron Judge out of the lineup, though he regularly hits in the middle of the order. He’s been a solid but unspectacular contributor for New York this year.

Witt’s incredible season continues with double

Bobby Witt Jr. went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees on Monday. Witt Jr. hit a ground ball in the right spot down the third base line, which he turned into a double while driving in a run. Otherwise, it was mostly a quiet night for the Kansas City offense. He now has 48 RBI on the season and remains one of the top options in all of fantasy.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Kansas City’s last 11 games at home

Royals are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against Yankees

Yankees are 13-0 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of NY Yankees’ last 13 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

Yankees vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are now 21-6 in their last 27 games overall and are 12-2 in their last 14 road matchups, which includes a streak of six in row away from the Bronx. On the other side, the Royals are just 6-20 in their last 26 games versus the Yankees and they’ve dropped 11 out of their last 15 matchups with the Bronx Bombers when playing New York at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -142