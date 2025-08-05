Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction: Will Texas win as home favorites?

The New York Yankees remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Will Warren (NYY) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

The New York Yankees are 60-53 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 50-63 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 59-55 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 62-52 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 New York Yankees (+114) at 966 Texas Rangers (-135); o/u 8.5

8:05 PM ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Yankees vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Rangers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Rangers on Monday night. In that game, the 2017 NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. For the season, Stanton is hitting .270 with 10 homers, 28 RBIs, and an OPS of .875 across 126 at-bats. Giancarlo Stanton is batting .298 with an OPS of .987 over his last 15 games, making him a potentially intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung had the game-winning hit in his club’s 8-5 walkoff win over the Yankees on Monday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a walkoff home run, 3 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Jung is hitting .252 with 11 homers, 43 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .697 across 313 at-bats this year. The eighth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft is batting .346 with an OPS of .991 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Josh Jung worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Texas.

New York is 40-31 straight up in American League games this season.

Texas is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Texas is 41-43 straight up in American League games this season.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees here as money line underdogs. A few relevant stats will underscore why. New York is 46-34 straight up in non-division games and 48-47 straight up when playing on no rest this year. Furthermore, the Yankees are 56-51 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-10 straight up in starting pitcher Will Warren’s outings this season. And finally, New York is an MLB-best 23-18 straight up as an underdog since the beginning of last season. The pick is the Yankees +114 on the money line over the Rangers at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +114