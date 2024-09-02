Yankees vs. Rangers Prediction: NY solid runline play?

The Yankees vs. Rangers series will open Monday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX. With Gerrit Cole opposing Jack Leiter in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight in Texas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-180) at Texas Rangers (+150); o/u 8.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Yankees vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love New York in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton hits double, home run in loss

Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk against the Cardinals on Sunday. Stanton’s home run was his 24th of the season. He hit a solo shot off Miles Mikolas in the second inning. Stanton has six home runs and 15 RBI in his last 18 games. He’s hitting .244 with an .800 OPS and 61 RBI on the year.

Jung hits three-run homer to power Rangers

Josh Jung hit a three-run homer off Mason Miller in the bottom of the 10th to give the Rangers a 6-4 win over the A’s on Sunday. This was an oppo taco, hit 348 feet down the right-field line. It came on a 101.7 mph fastball from Miller, who gave up just his third homer of the year. It was Jung’s third in 28 games since he returned from a fractured wrist. He also had two in four games before getting hurt during the first week of the season.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’s last 5 games on the road

NY Yankees is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Texas

Texas is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

Texas is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York on the runline. Over his last five starts, Cole is 3-2 with a 1.93 ERA and has averaged 5 1/3 innings of work. Even though it scored six runs against Oakland yesterday, Texas needed Jung’s three-run homer and 10 innings to reach that total. It’s not as if Texas is currently banging. I expect Cole to shut down the Rangers and for the Yankees to get to Leiter.

Yankees vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -1.5