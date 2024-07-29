Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex Becker
    Yankees vs. Phillies

    The New York Yankees head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:40 PM ET on Monday night on MLB Network and Prime Video. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Phillies betting prediction.  

    Can the Phillies cover the run line as home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI) 

    The New York Yankees are 62-45 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 56-51 ATS this season.

    The Philadelphia Phillies are 65-40 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 54-51 ATS this season.

    Yankees vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    967 New York Yankees (+126) at 968 Philadelphia Phillies (-151); o/u 8.5

    6:40 PM ET, Monday, July 29, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: MLB Network/Prime Video

    Yankees vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Yankees DFS Spin

    Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday night. In that contest, Torres went 1 for 3 with a single, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and 2 walks. For the season, the 6’1” right-handed hitter is batting .237 with 10 homers, 41 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, and an OPS of .681 across 417 plate appearances. Torres is hitting .351 over the past 15 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Monday.

    Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

    Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber provided all of his team’s offense in their 4-3 loss to the Guardians on Sunday. In that contest, the left-handed hitter from Middletown, Ohio went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 435 plate appearances this year, Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 homers, 63 RBIs, and an OPS of .837. The former Cub has 12 homers off of right-handed pitching this season. That makes Kyle Schwarber worth a look in most DFS formats against Yankees righty Luis Gil on Monday. 

    New York is 36-25 ATS after a win this season.

    New York is 37-28 ATS in non-division games this season.

    Philadelphia is 45-46 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

    The over is 58-45-4 in New York’s games this season.

    Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

    Several numbers point to New York being able to cover the run line in this contest. The Yankees are 33-24 ATS as the road team and an MLB-best 16-4 ATS as an underdog this season. Furthermore, New York is 52-49 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 48-44 ATS when playing on no rest this year. 

    Yankees starter Luis Gil has a 2.91 ERA in 4 starts this month, and I like him to twirl another gem against the Phillies on Monday night. I’m taking New York +1.5 on the run line at -164 odds in this contest. 

    Yankees vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +1.5 (-164) 

