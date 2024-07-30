Yankees vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday night on TBS. It’s the Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

The New York Yankees are 63-45 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 57-51 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 65-41 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 54-52 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 New York Yankees (+103) at 918 Philadelphia Phillies (-123); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TBS

Yankees vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Newly acquired Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a big day at the plate in his club’s 14-4 win over the Phillies on Monday night. In that contest, the former Marlin went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. In 440 plate appearances this season, Chisholm is batting .251 with 15 homers, 53 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and an OPS of .745. Jazz Chisolm is batting .275 in road games this season, making him worthy of DFS consideration in Philly on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh drove in half of his team’s runs in their 14-4 loss to the Yankees on Monday night. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Buford, GA went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Marsh is batting .255 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs, and an OPS of .762 across 298 plate appearances. The former Angel is batting .275 with an OPS of .841 at home this year. That makes Brandon Marsh relevant for DFS purposes at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games.

New York is 14-15 straight up in interleague games this season.

Philadelphia is 16-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

Philadelphia is an MLB-best 28-12 straight up after a loss this season.

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

Philadelphia has the best straight-up record in the National League this season at 65-41. Several numbers indicate that they’re primed to avenge their blowout loss to New York on Monday night. The Phillies are 38-18 straight up at home and 55-37 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, Philadelphia is 60-39 when playing an opponent on equal rest and 56-34 straight up as a favorite this year. Philly starting pitcher Aaron Nola is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA this season. He’s thrown 15 quality starts in 21 starts this year. I think he will throw another quality start on Tuesday, and Philadelphia will beat New York outright at home. I’m taking the Phillies on the money line in this one.

Yankees vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -123