Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s the final of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Dean Kremer (BAL)

The New York Yankees are 58-39 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 52-45 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 57-38 straight up this year. Baltimore is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 51-44 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 New York Yankees (-101) at 912 Baltimore Orioles (-119); o/u 9.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, July 14, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: Roku

Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 6-1 win over the Orioles on Saturday. In that contest, the right-handed hitter from Venezuela went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Gleyber Torres is batting .230 with 8 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .654. Despite those numbers, he’s been picking it up over the past two weeks. In the past 15 days, Torres is slashing .282/.356/.385, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday morning.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle drove in his club’s only run in their 6-1 loss to the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Mountcastle went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI groundout. He’s slashing .272/.313/.451 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs this year. Ryan Mountcastle is crushing left-handed pitching this season to the tune of a .313 batting average and an .874 OPS. He’d likely have some value in DFS against Yankees southpaw starter Carlos Rodon on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Baltimore is 22-15 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is 19-9 straight up in division games this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

The Orioles are calling upon right-handed starter Dean Kremer to stop their 5-game losing streak on Sunday. He might just be the man for the job. Kremer has already faced New York at home this season, and he pitched extremely well against the Bronx Bombers. On April 30th, Kremer went 7 innings against the Yankees, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. He struck out 4 and induced a season-high 11 ground balls.

It also helps that Kremer has been better during day games than night games this year. In 28 innings of day games this season, Dean Kremer has an ERA of 3.54 and has allowed 4 homers and 7 walks. In 31 innings of night games this year. Kremer’s ERA is 5.23 and he’s permitted 8 homers and 16 walks. I like the Orioles and Dean Kremer to earn a much-needed outright victory over the Yankees in the last game before the All-Star break.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -119