    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Orioles

    The New York Yankees remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FS1. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Orioles betting prediction.  

    Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) 

    The New York Yankees are 57-39 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 51-45 ATS this season.

    The Baltimore Orioles are 57-37 straight up this year. Baltimore is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 51-43 ATS this season.

    Yankees vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    961 New York Yankees (+114) at 962 Baltimore Orioles (-135); o/u 8.5

    4:05 PM ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    TV: FS1

    Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Yankees DFS Spin

    Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge reached base 5 times in his team’s 4-1 win over the Orioles on Friday night. In that game, the 2022 AL MVP went 1 for 1 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and 4 walks. Judge is having a spectacular season so far, as he’s slashing .306/.429/.674 with 33 homers and 84 RBIs in 2024. The latter two figures lead all of baseball. Judge has actually hit 18 of his 33 homers on the road this season, making him an intriguing DFS option at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon. 

    Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

    Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias drove in the club’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Friday. In that contest, the right-handed batter from Sonora, Mexico went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Urias is hitting .236 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of .686 across 158 plate appearances this season. He’s actually hitting better against righties (.240 average, .703 OPS) than lefties (.220 average, .597 OPS) this season, putting him in play for DFS purposes against Yankees righty Luis Gil on Saturday.

    New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games.

    New York is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Baltimore.

    Baltimore is 29-21 straight up as the home team this season.

    Baltimore is 22-14 straight up after a loss this season.

    Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

    Orioles left fielder Keston Hjerstad was hit in the head by a Clay Holmes fastball in the 9th inning of Game 1 of this series on Friday. The incident caused Kjerstad to exit the game and both benches to clear. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected from the game. It’s still unknown if further suspensions are coming down the line.

    As unfortunate as it was, an incident like this has the potential to wake up the Orioles. Baltimore has lost 4 straight contests and the O’s have dropped 6 of their last 8. Luckily for Baltimore, they’re throwing their ace, Grayson Rodriguez on Saturday. Rodriguez is 11-3 with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP this season while recording a K/9 of 10.0 and a K-BB of 3.5. I think Baltimore will get back on track and topple New York at home on Saturday afternoon.

    Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -135 

