Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The New York Yankees head to Baltimore to face the Orioles at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night on ESPN+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Cade Povich (BAL)

The New York Yankees are 56-39 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 50-45 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 57-36 straight up this year. Baltimore is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 51-42 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 New York Yankees (-130) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (+110); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: ESPN+

Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice continued to rake during his team’s 5-4 loss to the Rays on Thursday. In that contest, Rice hit cleanup and went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a walk. In 78 plate appearances this season, Rice is slashing .254/.333/.522 with 5 homers, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .856. It appears that Ben Rice is hitting so well that he’s found an everyday spot in the lineup at first base, even against lefties. If Rice starts again on Friday he might be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander was one of four players on his team to record an extra-base hit in their 8-0 loss to the Cubs on Thursday. In that game, the switch hitter out of Venezuela went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. For the season, Santander has posted a slash line of .234/.300/.494 with 23 homers, 57 RBIs, and an OPS of .794. He’s hitting .255 with an OPS of .830 over the past 30 days, making Santander a legitimate outfield option in DFS on Friday.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

New York is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

Baltimore is 22-13 straight up after a loss this season.

Baltimore is an MLB-best 12-6 straight up as an underdog this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

New York has been stumbling for nearly a month now. Since June 13th the Yankees are 7-18 straight up. Making matters worse, New York will be sending a rusty Gerrit Cole to the hill on Friday. In 4 starts this year, Cole is 1-1 with an ERA of 6.75 and a WHIP of 1.62. He’ll be facing one of the most potent offenses in the league in one of the best hitter’s parks in the majors on Friday. I don’t like this spot for Gerrit Cole or the Yankees.

The Orioles just got swept by the Cubs at home earlier this week, but a few numbers point to Baltimore turning things around on Friday. The O’s are 29-20 straight up as the home team and 19-7 straight up in division games this season. What’s more, Baltimore is 48-31 straight up when playing on no rest and 51-34 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. I like the Orioles to win this game outright as money-line home underdogs on Friday night.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +110