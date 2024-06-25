Yankees vs. Mets: Will Cole lead Bombers to victory in Queens?

The Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series will be renewed on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Gerrit Cole set to oppose David Peterson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Citi Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 New York Yankees (-148) at 970 New York Mets (+126); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Yankees vs. Mets: Public Bettors love Yankees

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Grisham has two-hit day in loss

Trent Grisham went 2-for-3 with a run scored in a loss to the Braves on Sunday. Grisham got the start in center field and came away with two singles on the day. He’s still hitting just .136/.275/.318 on the season; however, with Giancarlo Stanton on the IL, Grisham figures to get the majority of the starts against right-handed pitching with Aaron Judge sliding into the DH spot. Managers in deeper formats could roster Grisham in the short-term given his left-handed power in Yankee Stadium and the strong lineup around him.

Marte to rest 15 days due to injury

Starling Marte has been told to rest for 15 days because of bone inflammation in his right knee. Marte will surely go on the injured list Tuesday. That could lead to Brett Baty’s recall, but if the Mets would prefer to have both he and Mark Vientos keep playing every day, they do have an open spot on the 40-man to add an outfielder, probably Ben Gamel or Trayce Thompson. Tyrone Taylor and DJ Stewart will split time in right while Marte is out.

Yankees vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games

Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games this season

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of NY Yankees’ last 22 games played on a Tuesday

Mets are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Yankees vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Mets. The Yankees are 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 2-6 in their last eight meetings versus the Mets and are 4-10 in their last 14 matchups versus an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the Mets are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall and are 5-0 in their last five home contests.

Yankees vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +126