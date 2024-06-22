White Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Chicago White Sox remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our White Sox vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Drew Thorpe (CHW) vs. Kenta Maeda (DET)

The Chicago White Sox are 20-57 straight up this year. Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 34-43 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 35-40 straight up this year. Detroit is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 34-41 ATS this season.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Chicago White Sox (+132) at 912 Detroit Tigers (-157); o/u 8.5

1:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

White Sox vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox left fielder Tommy Pham had a nice game at the plate in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Friday night. In that contest, the journeyman outfielder went 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base. Pham is hitting .282 with 4 homers, 14 RBIs, a .763 OPS, and 4 stolen bases this season. Pham primarily hits leadoff for Chicago and is hitting .310 with runners in scoring position this year. He could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers catcher Carson Kelly got the big hit in his club’s 2-1 home win over the Chi Sox on Friday. In that game, the 29-year-old Chicago native went 1 for 3 with a 2nd inning 2-run homer that would supply all the offense Detroit would need to secure a victory. Kelly is slashing .238/.324/.373 with 4 homers, 17 RBIs, and 12 walks this year. He’s hitting .333 with a 1.167 OPS over the past 7 days, so he could be worth considering in DFS assuming he draws another start on Saturday.

White Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 39-35-3 in Chicago’s games this season.

The over is 40-32-3 in Detroit’s games this season.

Detroit is 16-18 ATS after a win this season.

Detroit is 13-23 ATS as the home team this season.

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

You can throw the records out when these two American League Central rivals face each other. Detroit is 5-0 in their last 5 games against Chicago, but all 5 of those victories were by 1 run. That makes the White Sox run line an appealing bet. A few numbers make the case against the Tigers on Saturday.

Detroit is 8-12 ATS in division games this season, which is the fourth-worst record in baseball. The Tigers are 11-26 ATS as a favorite and 31-36 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Detroit starting pitcher Kenta Maeda has an ERA of 6.02 and a WHIP of 1.40 this season. He also got lit up by the White Sox when he faced them earlier this year (6 earned runs over 3.1 innings pitched). I believe that the South Siders can keep this game within a run on Saturday, so I’m taking Chicago on the run line at -160 odds in Detroit.

White Sox vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: CHICAGO WHITE SOX +1.5 (-160)