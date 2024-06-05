Twins vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Twins vs. Yankees series continues in the Bronx on Wednesday night where Carlos Rodon will oppose Chris Paddack in the pitching matchup. With little to no value in either moneyline, what’s the top bet when it comes to the 8.5-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Minnesota Twins (+160) at 964 New York Yankees (-190); o/u 8.5

7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Twins vs. Yankees: Public Bettors jumping all over New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lewis clobbers home run in return from IL

Royce Lewis clubbed a solo homer and walked twice on Tuesday in the Twins’ loss to the Yankees. Of course. Lewis made an immediate impact in his return to Minnesota’s lineup on Tuesday night in New York, taking Yankees veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle deep for a seventh-inning solo shot to left field. The 25-year-old reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances and has two homers in just two games played on the year. The central question for fantasy managers moving forward is whether he can stay on the field for an extended period to establish himself as an elite fantasy contributor at the hot corner.

Judge showing zero signs of slowing down

Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run double on Tuesday, powering the Yankees to a 5-1 victory over the Twins. Judge has shown zero signs of slowing down on the heels of one of the most impressive months of his career to date. The 32-year-old superstar extended New York’s early lead in the third inning of this one by lifting a two-run double down the right-field line off Twins starter Bailey Ober. He’s riding a remarkable 30-game on-base streak and is batting a sublime .402 (41-for-102) with 15 homers and three steals during that span. Unreal.

Twins vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games

Twins are 7-23 SU in their last 30 games against NY Yankees

Yankees are 19-7 SU in their last 26 games at home

Twins are 4-22 SU in their last 26 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

Twins vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 15-6 in the Twins’ last 21 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Yankees’ last 11 games against the Twins and has cashed in four out of their last five meetings with Minnesota at Yankee Stadium.

Twins vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5