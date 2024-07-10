Twins vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins remain in Chicago to face the White Sox at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday on MLB Network. It’s Game 1 of a double-header. Keep reading for our Twins vs. White Sox betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money line as road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bailey Ober (MIN) vs. Erick Fedde (CHW)

The Minnesota Twins are 52-39 straight up this year. Minnesota is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 43-48 ATS this season.

The Chicago White Sox are 26-67 straight up this year. Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 42-51 ATS this season.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Minnesota Twins (-163) at 912 Chicago White Sox (+137); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins third baseman Brooks Lee was one of 5 players on his club to record multiple hits in their 8-6 win over the White Sox on Monday. In that contest, the rookie from San Luis Obispo, California went 2 for 5 with 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Lee is off to a hot start to his major league career as he’s batting .458 with a homer, 7 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.087 across 26 plate appearances this year. With Twins third baseman Royce Lewis out with an injury, Lee should have an everyday role at third base as long as he continues to hit. That makes him relevant in most DFS formats.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox second baseman Nicky Lopez had a big day at the plate in his club’s 8-6 extra-innings loss to the Twins on Monday. In that contest, the former Royal went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Lopez has never hit for much power (6 homers in 621 career games), but he can hit for average and steal a base. Nicky Lopez is hitting .250 with 4 stolen bases this season, and he could be worth a look in DFS if you’re trying to save money on your middle infield spots.

Twins vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games against Chicago.

Minnesota is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Chicago is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Chicago is 16-50 straight up after a loss this season.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Prediction

The numbers are tilted heavily in the Twins’ favor ahead of this contest. Minnesota is an MLB-best 32-19 straight up after a win this season. Furthermore, the Twins are 18-12 straight up in division games and 48-34 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The numbers aren’t as kind to Chicago.

The White Sox are 24-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 7-24 straight up in division games this year. Both figures are the worst in baseball. With Tuesday’s game being rained out, both Minnesota and Chicago got an unexpected day off yesterday. The White Sox have been bad in that scenario. Chicago is an MLB-worst 1-11 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season. I think the Twins take care of business on Wednesday and win this game outright on the road in Chicago.

Twins vs. White Sox MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -163