    MLB Articles

    Twins vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Twins vs. Rangers

    Bailey Ober will oppose Cody Bradford in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Arlington?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Minnesota Twins (-110) at 912 Texas Rangers (+100); o/u 8

    8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday August 15, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington

    Twins vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

    The Twins dropped to 67-53 after losing to Kansas City 4-1 last night. Carlos Santana provided the only run for Minnesota via a solo home run in the bottom of 4th inning. Minnesota looks to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

    Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

    The Rangers improved to 56-65 after yesterday’s victory. Adolis Garcia had a big night going 3-5 at the plate with two home runs. Texas looks for consecutive victories on Thursday as they host the Twins.

    Texas is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Rangers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against the Twins.

    The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 home games for Minnesota.

    Twins vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Bailey Ober has had a very nice season for Minnesota, with a 3.52 ERA and a WHIP of 0.97 and 137 strikeouts. On the other side, Cody Bradford has also had a nice year for Texas with a 3.60 ERA and WHIP of 0.93. I expect these two starters to pitch well once again on Thursday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5

