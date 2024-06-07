Twins vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following a rough series in the Bronx, the Twins might receive a slight reprieve when they visit the Pirates at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday night. With Joe Ryan opposing Mitch Keller in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for this Twins vs. Pirates series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-124) at 970 Pittsburgh Pirates (+106); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Twins vs. Pirates: Public Bettors lean towards Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Correa in the midst of big ISO year

Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against the Yankees on Thursday. The home run was Correa’s fifth of the season. He later added a sacrifice fly and a single. Correa is hitting .263 with a .765 OPS and 24 RBI on the year. His .190 ISO would be his highest since his .205 ISO in 2021, his last year in Houston.

Cruz hits eighth HR, swipes fifth bag of season

Oneil Cruz went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and also stole a base on Thursday in the Pirates’ loss to the Dodgers. Cruz started his professional career with Los Angeles before being traded to the Pirates back in 2017 and came back to haunt his former club in this one with a three-run homer off Dodgers closer Evan Phillips in the eighth inning. It was his eighth round-tripper of the season and he also picked up his fifth steal of the year in this one.

Twins vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Twins are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Pirates are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the American League

Twins are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Pirates are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Twins vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 19 out of the Pirates’ last 26 games overall, is 11-3 in their last 14 home matchups and is 6-1 in their last seven interleague games. On the other side, the over has cashed in five out of the Twins’ last seven meetings with the Pirates at PNC Park.

Twins vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8