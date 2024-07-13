Twins vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Minnesota Twins remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Twins vs. Giants betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN) vs. Hayden Birdsong (SF)

The Minnesota Twins are 53-41 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 43-51 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 46-49 straight up this year. San Francisco is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 46-49 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Minnesota Twins (-120) at 988 San Francisco Giants (-101); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: FOX

Twins vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers was one of two players on his team to record an extra-base hit on Friday night. In that contest, the 27-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina went 2 for 4 with a double and a single. Jeffers is hitting .243 with 14 homers, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .804 this season. Jeffers has 10 homers and an OPS of .808 against righties this year, making him an appealing DFS option at catcher against Giants right-hander Hayden Birdsong on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Brett Wisely reached base 4 times in his team’s 7-1 win over the Twins on Friday. Hitting out of the #9 spot in the lineup, Wisely went 3 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Wisely is batting .286 with 3 homers, 18 RBIs, 16 runs scored, and a .758 OPS across 150 plate appearances. The left-handed hitting Wisely will have the platoon edge over Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson on Saturday, making the Giants shortstop an interesting and cost-effective DFS option in most formats.

Twins vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The over is 53-39-3 in San Francisco’s games this season.

The over is 47-45-2 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Minnesota is 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games.

San Francisco is 27-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Twins vs. Giants Betting Prediction

San Francisco will start 22-year-old right-hander Hayden Birdsong on Saturday. It will be his fourth career start. Birdsong is 1-0 with a 4.40 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, a K/9 of 9.4, and a K-BB of 2.1 this year. Despite the hefty ERA, Birdsong has allowed 3 earned runs or less in all 3 of his starts this season. Birdsong is averaging 95.8 miles per hour on his fastball in 2024, which ranks in the 79th percentile of all major leaguers this season. I think the big right-hander from Mattoon, Illinois completes at least 5 innings and holds the Twins to 3 runs or less on Saturday. For that reason, I like the Giants to win this game at home outright.

Twins vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -101