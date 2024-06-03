Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Rangers series begins in Arlington, TX on Monday night where Tarik Skubal will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in the pitching matchup. With the Tigers favored on the road and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the smart play tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Detroit Tigers (-116) at 962 Texas Rangers (-102); o/u 7.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Tigers vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia hits home run vs. Marlins

Adolis García went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a win over the Marlins on Sunday. García took a sixth-inning offering from Trevor Rogers and hit it 395 feet at 108.2 mph for his 13th home run on the season. He also added an RBI earlier in the game and now has 40 RBI on the year, which has helped prop up a disappointing .231/.285/.462 slash line. As a free-swinger, García has always seemed at risk for batting average regression, and it’s possible he won’t match last year’s .245 batting average, but the power remains a true asset.

Perez has three-hit day vs. Red Sox

Wenceel Pérez finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Sunday as the Tigers topped the Red Sox 8-4 in 10 innings. The second run came as the automatic runner in the 10th. Each time it’s looked like Pérez’s hot start to his big-league career might be coming to a conclusion, he bounces back with something like this. The 24-year-old had gone 6-for-40 with one RBI in his previous 10 games.

Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Tigers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Texas

Rangers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday

Tigers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Tigers vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 16 out of the Tigers’ last 21 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 road games and is 10-3 in their last 13 meetings with an American League rival. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Rangers’ last seven games against the Tigers and is 9-2 in their last 11 home games against Detroit.

Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5