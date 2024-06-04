Close Menu
    Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Tigers vs. Rangers
    Apr 19, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tigers vs. Rangers series continues on Tuesday night when Jack Flaherty opposes Dane Dunning in the pitching matchup. What’s the best bet tonight when the two teams meet at 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Detroit Tigers (-116) at 918 Texas Rangers (-102); o/u 8

    8:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

    Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

    Tigers vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rogers goes 2-for-3 with a solo home run

    Jake Rogers went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs against the Rangers on Monday. The home runs were all the offense the Tigers would get in their 2-1 victory. Rogers now has four home runs and his ISO is up to .150 on the season. He had a .224 ISO last year and his career ISO is .194. Rogers is hitting .230 and he’ll have to pick up the power pace if he wants to repeat the 21 home runs he hit last year.

    Semien hits solo home run vs. Tigers

    Marcus Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run against the Tigers on Monday. The home run was Semien’s 10th of the season. He only has one stolen base on the year, but with 43 runs and 35 RBI he’s continued to be one of the most consistent players in fantasy baseball.

    Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

    Tigers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Rangers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Tigers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Texas

    Rangers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

    Tigers vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 16-6 in the Tigers’ last 22 games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 games on the road and is 10-4 in their last 14 meetings with an American League opponent. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Rangers’ last 12 games when playing at home versus Detroit.

    Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

