Tigers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can Dodgers keep winning?

The Detroit Tigers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers cover the run line as home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Reese Olson (DET) vs. Roki Sasaki (LAD)

The Detroit Tigers are 0-2 straight up this year. Detroit is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 1-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-0 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 3-1 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Detroit Tigers (+165) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-200); o/u 7.5

9:10 PM ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Tigers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler drove in 60% of his team’s runs in their 8-5 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. The 26-year-old Massillon, OH native went 2 for 5 with a homer, a triple, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Dingler is hitting .400 with 1 homer, 3 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.800 this season. The right-handed hitter should draw another start behind the dish on Saturday. If he does, Dillon Dingler is worth a look in most DFS formats.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 8-5 win over the Tigers on Friday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2018 AL MVP went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Betts hit a walk-off three-run bomb in the 10th inning of Friday’s game to secure his team’s 4th consecutive win to open the season. Mookie Betts is batting .500 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.806 this year. His skill set and lineup position make him worthy of DFS consideration this weekend and going forward.

Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The over is 46-37-5 in Detroit’s road games since the start of last season.

The over is 42-34-3 in Detroit’s games after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Los Angeles is 31-22 ATS in interleague games since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 68-57 ATS in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers to win this game by at least 2 runs on Saturday. Their pitcher will be a big reason why. L.A. will be sending 23-year-old Roki Sasaki to the hill for this game. He went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 10.5 K/9, and a 4.03 K-BB while pitching for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan’s top league, the NPB, last season.

Sasaki averaged 98.4 miles per hour on his fastball in 2022 as a 19-year-old, and his fastball has been clocked at 102.5 miles per hour. The Dodgers rookie from Rikuzentakata, Japan, threw a perfect game in 2022, holds the NPB record for strikeouts in a single game with 19, and holds the world record for consecutive strikeouts with 13. I think Roki Sasaki will twirl a gem on Saturday as the Dodgers cruise to a relatively sweat-free win. The pick is Los Angeles -1.5 runs at +100 odds over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -1.5 (+100)