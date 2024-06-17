Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Braves matchup will open at 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park on Monday night. With Reese Olson set oppose Max Fried in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Detroit Tigers (+168) at 964 Atlanta Braves (-200); o/u 8

7:20 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Tigers vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ibanez provides only offense for Tigers on Sunday

Andy Ibanez smacked a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning on Sunday, accounting for the Tigers’ lone run in a loss to the Astros. Ibanez did what he does best — mash left-handed pitching — crushing an RBI double off of Josh Hader that plated Mark Canha from first base with the Tigers’ first run in the ballgame. On the season, the 31-year-old infielder is now slashing .274/.304/.400 with a pair of homers, 16 RBI and a stolen base in 102 plate appearances.

Riley hits game-tying two-run homer

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run home run and two runs scored on Sunday against the Rays. Congratulations to all the fantasy managers who kept their patience with Riley because the hot streak is officially here. He homered in every game this weekend and has raised his OPS from .618 to .695 since Friday.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Atlanta’s last 14 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 13 games against Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Tigers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 20-8 in the Tigers’ last 28 games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 road matchups and is 10-1 in their last interleague contests. On the other side, the over is 10-3 in the Braves’ last 13 games versus the Tigers, is 4-1 in their last five home matchups and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing as a favorite.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8