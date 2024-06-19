Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Braves series draws to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon when Tarik Skubal opposes Reynaldo Lopez in the pitching matchup. With the total sitting at 7.5 runs and Atlanta listed as a moneyline favorite, what’s the smart bet in this series finale today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Detroit Tigers (+110) at 976 Atlanta Braves (-130); o/u 7.5

12:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Tigers vs. Braves: Public Bettors backing Atlanta in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Urshela now hitting over .300 for Tigers

Gio Urshela went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Braves. Urshela’s RBI single in the top of the sixth gave the Tigers their first run scored on a night where the Tigers struggled to string together hits against Spencer Schwellenbach, who made his best start of the season. Urshela was responsible for one of the Tigers’ five hits on the night and is hitting .304/.365/.413 in the month of June.

Albies hits triple in narrow win

Ozzie Albies went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers. Albies hit his first triple of the season in the first inning to drive home Jared Kelenic. His RBI would be one of two the Braves would drive in on the evening in what turned into an unexpected pitching duel on the evening. Like many of his teammates, Albies has struggled at the plate this month, slashing .209/.229/.418, despite having nine extra base hits.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Atlanta’s last 17 games when playing at home against Detroit

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 13 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Detroit’s last 17 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Tigers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 24-10 in their last 34 interleague matchups and are 22-7 in their last 29 meetings against an opponent from the American League Central. On the other side, the Tigers are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 meetings with the Braves and are 1-6 in their last seven contests in Atlanta.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -130