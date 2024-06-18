Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Braves series continues on Tuesday night at 7:20 p.m. ET from Truis Park. With Casey Mize set to oppose Spencer Schwellenbach in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board in this interleague contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Detroit Tigers (+138) at 926 Atlanta Braves (-164); o/u 9

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Tigers vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Greene has two walks in loss to Braves

Riley Greene went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks against the Braves on Monday. Greene’s RBI single in the top of the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but it was the only run they would score on Monday. Greene’s hitting .254 with an .830 OPS and 37 RBI on the season.

Riley heating up over last four games

Austin Riley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored against the Tigers on Monday. Riley is now 8-for-13 (.615) with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and two walks over his last four games. He’s had a down season so far, but seems to be pulling out of it. Riley’s average is up to .243 with a .712 OPS on the year.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games played on a Tuesday.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Detroit’s last 16 games when playing on the road against Atlanta.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road contests and is 11-4 in their last 15 road games when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the under is 12-4 in the Braves’ last 16 games when playing the Tigers at home, is 12-3 in their last 15 games when facing an opponent from the American League Central Division foe and is 14-6 in their last 20 interleague matchups.

Tigers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9