Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Tarik Skubal set to oppose Hunter Brown in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Tigers vs. Astros matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Detroit Tigers (-108) at 916 Houston Astros (-108); o/u 7.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Tigers vs. Astros: Public Bettors backing Detroit in series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Malloy comes through for Tigers

Justyn-Henry Malloy came through with a solo homer and a two-run double in leading the Tigers past the Nationals 7-2 on Thursday. The homer was Malloy’s second in nine games since his callup. He’s batting .217/.367/.522 through 30 plate appearances. It’s doubtful that he’ll keep slugging .500, but his OBP figures to remain pretty good. Mixed leaguers can likely do better.

Alvarez hits two-run homer on Wednesday

Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Astros’ loss to the Giants. Alvarez took Giants ace Logan Webb deep with a monstrous 405-foot blast to center field in the sixth inning. He also had a 414-foot double in the fourth inning that would’ve been a homer in virtually every other ballpark besides Oracle Park. The 26-year-old fantasy superstar has caught fire over the last few weeks, batting .390 (23-for-59) with five homers over his last 15 games. He’s also chipped in a pair of stolen bases during that span as well, just for good measure.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 14 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 15 games played in June

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 15 games on the road

Tigers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 12-4 in their last 16 games against the Tigers, are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing at home versus Detroit and are 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Friday. On the other side, the Tigers are 2-5 in their last seven games overall and are 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Friday.

Tigers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -108