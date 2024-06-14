Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Tigers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Tigers vs. Astros

    With Tarik Skubal set to oppose Hunter Brown in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Tigers vs. Astros matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    915 Detroit Tigers (-108) at 916 Houston Astros (-108); o/u 7.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Tigers vs. Astros: Public Bettors backing Detroit in series Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Malloy comes through for Tigers

    Justyn-Henry Malloy came through with a solo homer and a two-run double in leading the Tigers past the Nationals 7-2 on Thursday. The homer was Malloy’s second in nine games since his callup. He’s batting .217/.367/.522 through 30 plate appearances. It’s doubtful that he’ll keep slugging .500, but his OBP figures to remain pretty good. Mixed leaguers can likely do better.

    Alvarez hits two-run homer on Wednesday

    Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Astros’ loss to the Giants. Alvarez took Giants ace Logan Webb deep with a monstrous 405-foot blast to center field in the sixth inning. He also had a 414-foot double in the fourth inning that would’ve been a homer in virtually every other ballpark besides Oracle Park. The 26-year-old fantasy superstar has caught fire over the last few weeks, batting .390 (23-for-59) with five homers over his last 15 games. He’s also chipped in a pair of stolen bases during that span as well, just for good measure.

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 14 games when playing as the favorite

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 15 games played in June

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Detroit’s last 15 games on the road

    Tigers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Houston. The Astros are 12-4 in their last 16 games against the Tigers, are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing at home versus Detroit and are 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Friday. On the other side, the Tigers are 2-5 in their last seven games overall and are 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Friday.

    Tigers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -108

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com