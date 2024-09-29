Sunday MLB Best Bets: Brewers & Orioles Live Dogs?

Are the Brewers and Orioles live dogs in their respective matchups on Sunday? Will the Reds-Cubs series end like it started: With another low-scoring affair? Check out our Sunday MLB Best Bets on the final full day of baseball’s regular season.

Saturday MLB Best Bets Recap

My three recommendations for Saturday were the Yankees (-135) over the Pirates, the Brewers (-110) over the Mets and the Padres (+135) over the Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh took New York behind the woodshed in 9-4 upset. The Brewers, however, dominated the Mets yet again, this time blanking New York, 6-0.

For the second straight night, my fate came down to a late game. Fortunately, the Padres stayed hot and Arizona starter Eduardo Rodriguez stayed cold. San Diego banged out 10 hits in a 5-0 victory to give me another 2-1 ATS day in this betting space.

Let’s try to end the regular season on a high note, shall we?

Sunday MLB Best Bets: Milwaukee Brewers (+100)

I took the Crew on Friday and then went back to the well on Saturday. Milwaukee hit both times and I see no reason not to back them once more. That’s especially true against a New York team that Milwaukee has dominated and that seems to be in flux.

A double-header versus the Braves on Monday appears to be casting a dark shadow over the Mets. They’ve now dropped three in a row and four out of their last six. Worse yet, their offense seems to be stalling at the worst possible time. After they were shutout by the Brewers last night, the Mets have been held to four or fewer runs in five out of their last six games.

As I’ve mentioned in this space over the last three days, New York has also had all kinds of issues with Milwaukee. They’ve now lost seven consecutive games to the Brewers and 11 out of their last 12 overall.

Sunday MLB Best Bets: Baltimore Orioles (+140)

Similar idea here with the Orioles as with the Mets: Baltimore has dominated its head-to-head meetings with Minnesota. Following their 9-2 victory on Saturday, the Orioles have now won nine out of their last 10 meetings with the Twins, which includes nine straight. The O’s have won all five meetings with the Twins in 2024 and the games haven’t been particular close, either. In those five meetings, the Orioles have won by a margin of 7.6.

Following a downturn earlier in the month, the Orioles are confident again, too. They’ve won four out of their last five games, which includes both contests versus Minnesota this weekend and two out of three in the Bronx versus the Yankees.

The Twins, meanwhile, are mired in a massive slump. They’ve now lost eight out of their last 10 games, which includes a three-game losing streak. Not only have they had issues with the Orioles, but the Twins even dropped two of three to the Marlins at home earlier this week.

Sunday MLB Best Bets: Reds/Cubs UNDER 7 (+100)

I’ll keep this one short and sweet: The under is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. These National League Central rivals have combined for a whopping four runs in the first two games of this season as the Cubs shut the Reds out in both contests.

Cincinnati has now be held to two or fewer runs in five straight games. Over that span, the Reds were shut out three times.