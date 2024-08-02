Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Kansas City Royals remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 6:40 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Royals vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Cole Ragans (KC) vs. Tarik Skubal (DET)

The Kansas City Royals are 61-49 straight up this year. Kansas City is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Royals are 62-48 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 52-58 straight up this year. Detroit is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 55-55 ATS this season.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Kansas City Royals (-100) at 964 Detroit Tigers (-120); o/u 6.5

6:40 PM ET, Friday, August 2, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Apple TV+

Royals vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas City Royals DFS Spin

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had a career day at the dish in his team’s 7-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday. In that game, the 6’4” left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Pasquantino is batting .264 with 14 homers, 76 RBIs. and a .764 OPS across 441 plate appearances. The Richmond, VA native is batting .375 with an OPS of .871 over the past 15 days. That means Vinnie Pasquantino could have some DFS value on Friday night.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers second baseman Colt Keith reached base twice in his club’s 7-1 loss to the Royals on Thursday night. In that contest, Keith hit second in the order and went 1 for 3 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. The left-handed hitter from Zanesville, OH is having a nice rookie season as he’s hitting .256 with 11 homers, 41 RBIs, and an OPS of .716 over 366 plate appearances. Colt Keith hasn’t had trouble hitting lefties this year (.268 average, .708 OPS) so you can deploy him in DFS against Kansas City southpaw starter Cole Ragans on Friday.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Kansas City is 25-27 straight up as the road team this season.

Kansas City is 12-19 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Detroit is 24-22 straight up as a favorite this season.

Detroit is 29-28 straight up after a loss this season.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

Tigers left-handed starter Tarik Skubal has been the best pitcher in the American League this season. He is 12-3 with a 2.35 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts across 130 innings of work in 2024. Skubal’s strikeout-to-walk ratio is 6.4, his K/9 is 10.7, and his opponent batting average is .199 this year. Most importantly, the Tigers are 15-7 straight up in games their All-Star southpaw has started this season. Tarik Skubal is the reason that Detroit is the favorite in this game, and he’s the reason I’m taking the Tigers to beat the Royals outright at home on Friday night.

Royals vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -120