Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Brady Singer will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in Friday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers listed as a slight road favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Arlington?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Kansas City Royals (+125) at 964 Texas Rangers (-135); o/u 8

8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington

Royals vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

The Royals improved to 42-34 after beating the Athletics 3-2 on Thursday. Freddy Fermin hit two home runs in the victory. Kansas City remains on the road to face the Rangers on Friday night.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday, defeating the Mets 5-3. Leody Taveras hit a two-run pinch hit home run in the bottom on the 7th inning. Texas looks for find some consistency as they begin a series with a KC on Friday.

Royals vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Rangers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Kansas City.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

Royals vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Both starters in this matchup have excellent stuff and have pitched well thus far for their respective clubs. Singer and Eovaldi have a WHIP near 1 and good ERA’s. With two offenses’ struggling as of late, I expect that trend to continue with these two guys on the mound, under is the play in the first five.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5